Jennings injury puts onus on Packers' Jones to contribute

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- With star wide receiver Greg Jennings out for a few weeks with a sprained left knee, now might be the time for the Green Bay Packers to rediscover James Jones.
As part of what might be the deepest and most talented group of wide receivers in the NFL, Jones has been tough to spot at times this season. His overall numbers are OK -- 26 catches for 479 yards with five touchdowns -- but perhaps not quite what he expected when he re-signed with Green Bay in the offseason.
Jones acknowledged that he sometimes finds himself fighting off frustration. But he knows the minute he starts sulking, it will hurt his chances of making the most of any offensive opportunities that do come his way.
"I've tried to stay positive," Jones said. "The 10-catch game as a receiver in our offense is very rare. You have to make the most of it. If you get three or four in a game, you have to make the most of them. I have the same mindset with Greg being down: If the ball comes my way, make the most of my chances."
Jones has eight games with two catches or fewer this season -- including five games with a single catch, and two games where he was shut out completely.
And while Jones is trying to keep his head up, he doesn't necessarily expect anything to change dramatically with Jennings on the sideline.
"Everybody thinks stuff changes around here because somebody gets hurt," Jones said. "They don't change. I'm going to still be James. If the ball comes my way a little more, it does. Shoot, we've still got four wideouts plus J-Mike (tight end Jermichael Finley)."
But Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pointed to Jones and rookie wide receiver Randall Cobb as players he expects to help make up for Jennings' absence.
"We'll miss Greg," Rodgers said. "Greg is a great player. This team last year taught us anything, the next man up has got to step in and produce. We're expecting (to see) James getting more opportunities and Randall to step in and play well."
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press