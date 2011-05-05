Jenkins wants to stay in Green Bay, knows it's not likely

Agreeing to less money "was the thought then," Jenkins said. "I knew in going to them, I know Green Bay, I know the market, I know how they handle business, and the thought was if we could get something reasonable worked out, I knew I would take less than what I could've gotten in free agency. But they never approached me with anything and never got any type of negotiations going. It's just how the business is. They had a lot of younger guys and felt they could move forward in that direction."