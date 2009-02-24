Jenkins-to-safety talk heats up after cold times in 40-yard dash

"It depends on what you're looking for in a safety," San Francisco 49ers GM Scot McCloughan said. "Are you looking for a big, physical hitter? Are you looking for a coverage guy? Are you looking for a smart guy to line guys up? Safety's one position that people kind of lose sight of, like guards, safeties and tight ends, because they're not flashy. But you can take guys in the mid rounds that people overlook because they're not flashy, and they end up being good players. (In 2007) we took a safety, Dashon Goldson ( from Washington in the fourth round), who has a chance to be a good football player. They're out there."