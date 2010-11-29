Jenkins' game-saving tackle GMC Never Say Never Moment of Week 12

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins' timely takeaway opens door for Saints is the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on November 25-29, the NFL announced Friday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
The Cowboys had their sights on a big Thanksgiving Day comeback. Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins' eyes never left the ball. With his Saints trailing by four late in the fourth quarter after surrendering a 17-point lead, Jenkins tracked down Cowboys WR Roy Williams, who was headed for the end zone, and pried the ball away. The turnover allowed New Orleans to march 89 yards for a 30-27 win.
Malcolm Jenkins was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other two moments were Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham a cut above the rest in Steelers' win and Texans cornerback Glover Quin shows resolve with three picks.
After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment Of The Year from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
It was Glover Quin's hands that batted the Hail Mary pass that gave Jacksonville a win in Week 10, and his feet that weren't fast enough to stay with Santonio Holmes in a Week 11 Jets victory. But on Sunday, the Houston cornerback showed resolve, collecting a career-high three interceptions, as the Texans shut out the Titans 20-0 to remain in the hunt for the AFC South crown.