Jeffrey Lurie sees Chip Kelly with Philadelphia Eagles long term

1) That investment that the players have in the program? As linebacker Connor Barwin explained it to me, Kelly had to effect a culture change last year. This time around, the players are carrying the torch for him, to some degree, which means being involved on all facets of the operation. That's why I found this quote particularly interesting from the coach, on what he liked about free-agent addition Malcolm Jenkins, a former defensive captain of the Saints: "I think he's done a great job with our staff of asking a lot of interesting questions in terms of, 'Hey, maybe we can fit it this way,' as opposed to the way we are fitting it. I think he's really fit in, I think maybe better than anybody on our staff thought he was going to fit in." That Kelly's first thought was to mention a player's willingness to question the way things work says a lot about the way the Eagles operate.