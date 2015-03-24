Jeffrey Lurie: LeSean McCoy didn't fit Chip Kelly's O

When the Philadelphia Eaglessent shockwaves through the NFL by trading LeSean McCoy to Buffalo, the assumption was that coach Chip Kelly preferred a more decisive one-cut-and-go running back.
Speaking at the NFL Annual Meeting on Tuesday, owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed that theory.
"We've been talking about the asset value of LeSean for a long time," Lurie said, via Philly Magazine, "because he wasn't the style of runner that Chip prefers, but a great player."
In exchange for McCoy and his salary-cap space, Kelly essentially ended up with a return package of young linebacker Kiko Alonso as well as a pair of north-south runners in DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews.
"Getting players that fit more of what he's all about in terms of their style of play," Lurie continued. "LeSean McCoy is a great running back -- all-time franchise leader. Great guy in every way.
"To maximize his power-spread offense, (Kelly has) always admired the one-cut runners. That's what he admired. You've got to let a coach try to bring in the players that fit best what he's all about to maximize what he's trying to accomplish."
McCoy's production plummeted from to 2,136 total yards and 5.9 yards per touch in 2013 to 1,474 total yards and 4.3 yards per touch in 2013.
If Murray and Mathews combine for production similar to the more efficient 2013 version of McCoy, Lurie's faith in Kelly's power spread attack will be borne out.
