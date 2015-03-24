Around the NFL

Jeffrey Lurie: LeSean McCoy didn't fit Chip Kelly's O

Published: Mar 24, 2015 at 12:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

When the Philadelphia Eaglessent shockwaves through the NFL by trading LeSean McCoy to Buffalo, the assumption was that coach Chip Kelly preferred a more decisive one-cut-and-go running back.

Speaking at the NFL Annual Meeting on Tuesday, owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed that theory.

"We've been talking about the asset value of LeSean for a long time," Lurie said, via Philly Magazine, "because he wasn't the style of runner that Chip prefers, but a great player."

In exchange for McCoy and his salary-cap space, Kelly essentially ended up with a return package of young linebacker Kiko Alonso as well as a pair of north-south runners in DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews.

"Getting players that fit more of what he's all about in terms of their style of play," Lurie continued. "LeSean McCoy is a great running back -- all-time franchise leader. Great guy in every way.

"To maximize his power-spread offense, (Kelly has) always admired the one-cut runners. That's what he admired. You've got to let a coach try to bring in the players that fit best what he's all about to maximize what he's trying to accomplish."

McCoy's production plummeted from to 2,136 total yards and 5.9 yards per touch in 2013 to 1,474 total yards and 4.3 yards per touch in 2013.

If Murray and Mathews combine for production similar to the more efficient 2013 version of McCoy, Lurie's faith in Kelly's power spread attack will be borne out.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the inaugural Veteran Combine and discusses which star players were helped (and hurt) by free agency. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 10

Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is believed to have suffered just a tweak to his groin last night. With extra time before Pittsburgh returns to the field against the Titans, Watt has a chance to be ready to go.
news

Texans name rookie Davis Mills starting QB for remainder of season

The Texans are turning the page under center in the final five weeks of the 2021 season. Rookie quarterback ﻿Davis Mills﻿ will take over starting duties for the remainder of the season, coach David Culley told reporters Friday.
news

Ron Rivera on Mike McCarthy guaranteeing Cowboys victory over Washington: 'I think that's a big mistake'

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy guaranteeing a win over Washington is being met by scorn from his counterpart in Sunday's tilt, Ron Rivera. The Washington coach said that he thinks McCarthy's comment is a gaffe.
news

Amari Cooper notes Cowboys WR trio hasn't played full game together: Ds don't 'know what to expect'

The Cowboys haven't had their star-studded WR trio of ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ on the field together much this season. "I don't know if defenses really know what to expect from us out of a full game together," Cooper said this week.
news

Mike Zimmer after Vikings' 12th one-score game: 'Another fun night'

A laugher turned into a nail-biter Thursday night in Minnesota as the Vikings staved off an epic collapse to hang on for a 36-28 win over the Steelers. "Another fun night," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer quipped.
news

Steelers' Chase Claypool: 'I definitely do have to be better' after lost seconds late in loss to Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool cost his team precious seconds late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.
news

Banged-up Vikings RB Dalvin Cook after 205-yard night: 'There ain't no holding me back'

Donning a shoulder harness to help him deal with the torn labrum and dislocated shoulder he suffered two games prior, Dalvin Cook found gaping holes and open lanes en route to 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 36-28 win over the Steelers.
news

Football community reacts to news of Demaryius Thomas' death

News of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death shook the football community on Thursday night. An outpouring of love on Twitter followed.
news

Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Vikings' win over Steelers on Thursday night

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings burst out to a big lead and then hang on to stave off Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt exits Thursday's loss with groin injury

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt exited Thursday night's loss to the Vikings with a groin injury. 
news

Week 14 Thursday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings "Thursday Night Football" game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW