Jeffery Simmons' debut shows why now is the time for NFL contenders to deal

SEATTLE -- Wearing orange sleeves and matching gloves, Jeffery Simmons looked like he had grabbed a pair of construction barrels and willed them into clothing. You couldn't miss the new Chicago Bears defensive tackle, a 305-pound firebrand who spent years on a team that was easy to ignore. On Monday night, he could have glowed in the dark.

The football world still hasn't fully appreciated Simmons. For a three-time All-Pro, he is underrated. That's because he was a great player on a grating team, enduring 34 losses in 41 games over 2 1/2 seasons before the Tennessee Titans traded him last week.

Chicago dealt two first-round picks in a trade package to pull Simmons out of the shadows, and his "Monday Night Football" debut doubled as a dare. The Seattle Seahawks unveiled their own blockbuster addition, guard Quenton Nelson, at Lumen Field. With a 34-17 victory, the Bears showed the potential of one major trade in an NFL season lacking a dominant favorite. With the trade deadline a week away, every contender should be paying attention.

No, every contender should be paying up. Let's get crazy. This thing is wide open.

Simmons wrecks games and narrates the damage assessment. You have to be some kind of trash-talker to keep barking through defeat.

In primetime, for once, he could narrate a victory.

"You can feel his presence out there, whether it's during the play or even after the play," Chicago coach Ben Johnson said of Simmons.

Seattle spent the week rearranging its offensive line around Nelson, the eight-time Pro Bowl guard it pried loose in the Indianapolis Colts' fire sale last Tuesday. With Nelson taking over at left guard, Grey Zabel slid over to the right side. Josh Jones stepped in at left tackle for the injured Charles Cross. Then Simmons spent the night finding every seam in all that fresh construction.

He overpowered Zabel for a sack. He blew up runs before they could start. He made six tackles, tied for the team lead. When Simmons was on the field, the Seahawks looked overmatched.

So the Bears flew home with a 6-2 record and a quarterback occupying a comfy chair in the MVP conversation.

And Seattle trudged away with a 4-4 record. Nelson played fine, but it wasn't a debut to remember. Seattle's run game, with top backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet together for the first time, looked much like it did before Nelson arrived. That's not an indictment of the future Hall of Fame left guard. In less than a week, it's hard to fix a line that's still being shuffled. But the contrast defined the night. It was two contenders, two blockbuster trades, one game and only one giddy side of the scoreboard.

The takeaway shouldn't be that Chicago has already won the arms race, though the Bears are playing better than anyone right now. It shouldn't be that Seattle flopped, though the Seahawks are losing ground in what looks to be a crowded playoff race. One game doesn't settle anything.

Here's a better takeaway: Every contender should start working the phones.

Look at the standings as we approach midseason. The defending champions are .500. There are no unbeaten teams. The Bears just went to Lumen Field and won by 17, and still, they're second in their own division. In fact, if the season ended today, all four NFC North teams would make the playoffs. The Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, the two finalists in the NFC last season, would be out. At 2-6, the Philadelphia Eagles are cooked. The San Francisco 49ers are 6-1 and just traded with Indianapolis for their old friend DeForest Buckner. In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills (6-1) have earned top billing, but the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and even the Pittsburgh Steelers are all two-loss teams that aren't far behind. And the New England Patriots (5-3) aren't in bad position considering wide receiver A.J. Brown has barely played.

There is no juggernaut anywhere. There is no team to fear, no margin too wide to close. That makes it just the kind of season in which one right move can shift the landscape. From the moment the Rams threw caution aside in the offseason, it was clear that aggressive team-building would define the 2026 season. The Rams have yet to benefit from those moves, but that shouldn't scare off teams now aiming to peak late in the season. Conventional NFL wisdom shouldn't scare contenders into playing it safe at the trade deadline.

It appears the supply is there, too. The Titans and Colts are clearly open for business. The Los Angeles Chargers are winless. The Miami Dolphins (1-6) could do some selling. The Eagles should clean up their salary cap. The New York Jets (2-6) need a new plan, again.

There is no better year to swing big. Trade the picks. Eat the contracts. The deadline is Nov. 10, and in a season still waiting for a favorite, the team that blinks first might be the one that celebrates in the end.

The Seahawks made a big move and lost Monday. They were still right to make it. There is still time for Nelson to make a major impact. And there should be no doubt about what Simmons will do.