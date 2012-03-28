Jeffery among top prospects on display at South Carolina

Published: Mar 28, 2012 at 10:10 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina receiver Alshon Jeffery hopes he's finally put the criticisms aside and changed his fortunes for next month's NFL draft.

The slimmed down, sure-handed Jeffery had a solid 40-yard dash performance and was among the main attractions for NFL personnel attending the school's pro day on Wednesday.

New York Jets coach Rex Ryan was on hand to watch Jeffery and other standouts, including defensive end Melvin Ingram and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, during the workout at South Carolina's stadium.

The throng of people, many with timers, gathered around as Jeffery stepped up to run the 40, something he didn't do at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. While Jeffery said he didn't hear his time, reports from scouting services on Twitter pegged the lanky, 6-foot-3 wideout in the 4.5-second range.

"I just tried to let everybody see what I've got," Jeffery said. "I gave it my best shot."

Jeffery's future looked set last summer. He was heading into camp off a record-setting season of 88 catches for 1,517 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated's college football preview. He was a certain top-five draft pick if he chose to leave, according to several preseason mock drafts.

But Jeffery never found the form or production from 2010. He played at a huskier 233 pounds and was not the offensive focal point as the Gamecocks struggled to pass downfield.

It didn't help when Stephen Garcia, South Carolina's starting quarterback, was kicked off the team midway through last season. Coach Steve Spurrier went to a more ground-oriented attack behind less-experienced sophomore quarterback Connor Shaw. Jeffery was spectacular at times, but ended the year with just over half the catches (49) and yards (762) of a season earlier. Garcia threw to Jeffrey on Wednesday.

Jeffery worked hard since declaring for the draft in January and weighed 213 at pro day. He also put on his trademark show of catching nearly everything thrown in his direction.

Jeffery got a big smile, a handshake and several words of praise from Ryan, whose team has the 16th pick overall in April's draft. The Jets coach "said I looked real good and just keep working hard," said Jeffery, expected to go in the second round.

Ingram was a first-team All-American at defensive end projected as a top-10 pick next month. He's had a feature on ESPN's Sports Science and has been invited to New York City by the NFL for the draft.

"I just try and come out here and work for it. I don't try and focus on making myself money or all that," Ingram said. "I want to work hard and lay it on the line and I think the results will take care of themselves."

Gilmore is an early-entry cornerback who helped himself at last month's combine with a 4.40-second showing in the 40, third-best among corners. He's also projected as a late first-round selection. He did not run Wednesday.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What we learned from Steelers' win over Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

For the first time since 2019, NFL preseason football was played on Thursday night. It was the Steelers who came away with the win over the Cowboys at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
news

Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor

Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor, owner Jerry Jones announced Thursday. 
news

Fantasy Football Podcast: S'more Camp Notes (aka A Conversation with Chris Allen)

Marcas Grant is joined by Chris Allen (4for4, Footballguys, NBC Sports EDGE) for this special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast catching up on the latest training camp storylines and reports.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Training Camp Observations & Breakout Players

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move The Sticks with special guest Rhett Lewis. The pair preview Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, share their observations from Saints and Browns training camp and discuss breakout players for 2021. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW