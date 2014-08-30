Around the NFL

Jeff Tuel released by Bills following Orton signing

Published: Aug 30, 2014 at 08:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills have cut ties with a backup quarterback for the third time this week.

After releasing veterans Thad Lewis and Jordan Palmer, the team axed Jeff Tuel on Saturday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Undrafted out of Washington State, Tuel impressed the coaching staff with a fine performance in training camp and preseason action last summer. He was the Bills' backup plan to start the season opener last September if EJ Manuel's knee didn't cooperate.

Thrown into the fire in relief of Manuel a month later, an overmatched Tuel completed just 8 of 20 passes for 80 yards and a game-sealing pick six. It was evident in that performance that Tuel simply doesn't have the arm talent to hold down a backup job in the NFL.

The Bills will go forward with veteran Kyle Orton as a handy insurance policy in case Manuel doesn't break out of his preseason funk.

You can track all the cuts as NFL teams reduce their rosters to 53 right here.

Related Content

news

Eagles won't name Jalen Hurts starting QB, HC Nick Sirianni cites 'competition' at every position

First-time head coach Nick Sirianni cited the early offseason process and desire for competition at every position as the reason he wouldn't declare Hurts the starter just over a week before the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Former Broncos, Browns DB T.J. Ward announces retirement

T.J. Ward made his retirement official after eight seasons in the NFL. The eight-year veteran safety spent time with the Browns, Broncos and Buccaneers and helped Denver win Super Bowl 50.
news

Joe Burrow trusts Bengals to 'make the best pick' in first round of 2021 NFL Draft

Options are aplenty as the Cincinnati Bengals sit at No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and QB Joe Burrow believes the organization is in a good position to make the right pick.
news

Gregory Rousseau's agent: Multiple teams would pick Miami pass rusher in first round

Gregory Rousseau is one of the most compelling draft cases ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. His opt-out last season leaves scouts projecting his trajectory, and thus far, those forecasts have been all over the map.
news

GM Brandon Beane: Bills running backs aren't 'home run hitters'; Buffalo could draft explosive RB early

Despite the desire to improve the Bills' rushing attack, GM Brandon Beane said he likes his current group of backs and isn't going to press to snag a running back early in the draft, unless he is an explosive player.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'ahead of schedule,' plans to 'be there on the first snap of 2021'

Joe Burrow believes he's ahead of schedule in his return from a season-ending knee injury and intends on returning for Cincinnati's 2021 season opener. 
news

Saints coach Sean Payton of post-Drew Brees era: 'Approach is still the same'

Though it's clear the franchise will be altered immensely with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees hanging up his cleats, Saints head coach Sean Payton -- speaking to reporters Tuesday at TPC Louisiana -- painted a picture of things remaining the same.
news

Adrian Peterson remains steadfast in his desire to continue playing: 'I'm looking for a contender'

Adrian Peterson is still a free agent and his goal remains unchanged.

The future Hall of Fame RB wants to play for a team that can win a ring.
news

Bills GM Beane: Not 'ideal' to pick up 5th-year options for Allen, Edmunds without extensions

Bills GM Brandon Beane said utilizing the fifth-year options on QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds would hopefully be placeholders for extensions. But the salary-cap implications of keeping both players on the fifth-year option in a 2022 year that could still see the cap not leap exponentially would be tough to maneuver. 
news

Giants considering trading down from No. 11 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Giants own prime real estate just outside the top 10 of this year's draft. Could GM Dave Gettleman do something he's never done in his career and trade down? It's a possibility the team has reportedly not ruled out.
news

Buccaneers re-sign vet backup QB Ryan Griffin

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday that they re-signed Ryan Griffin, giving Tom Brady some company in the QB room.
news

Steelers sign HC Mike Tomlin to three-year extension

The Steelers announced Tuesday morning that they have signed longtime head coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year extension.
