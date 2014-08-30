Jeff Tuel released by Bills following Orton signing

After releasing veterans Thad Lewis and Jordan Palmer, the team axed Jeff Tuel on Saturday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Thrown into the fire in relief of Manuel a month later, an overmatched Tuel completed just 8 of 20 passes for 80 yards and a game-sealing pick six. It was evident in that performance that Tuel simply doesn't have the arm talent to hold down a backup job in the NFL.
The Bills will go forward with veteran Kyle Orton as a handy insurance policy in case Manuel doesn't break out of his preseason funk.
