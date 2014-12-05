Around the NFL

Jeff Tedford, Tampa Bay Buccaneers part ways

Published: Dec 05, 2014 at 06:12 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are parting ways with Jeff Tedford.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport first reported Friday that the team's offensive coordinator will not be part of the staff moving forward, per a source informed of the situation. The Bucs later confirmed that Tedford has been released from his contractual obligations to allow him to pursue other opportunities.

Tedford took an indefinite leave from the Bucs in September after undergoing a coronary angioplasty prior to the season. In his absence, quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo has served as Tampa's interim play-caller.

"The Buccaneers have been very accommodating to me and my family during this time and, while they left the door open for a possible return, I feel that coming back at this point would disrupt the trust and continuity that builds throughout the season in offensive meeting rooms and on the sidelines," Tedford said in a team statement.

"Marcus Arroyo, along with the rest of the offensive staff, had to step up and shoulder the load and they have done a great job under very difficult circumstances. I simply could not, in good conscience, become more of an obstacle to (coach) Lovie (Smith), to Marcus, the offensive staff and the whole organization -- after all they have done for me."

Tampa's offense has been hamstrung all season behind a shoddy offensive line and poor quarterback play from Josh McCown and Mike Glennon. Ranking 28th in the league with 18.3 points per game, the team's most promising development is the growth of rookie wideout Mike Evans.

With or without Tedford, the Bucs are headed for plenty of changes on this side of the ball when Tampa's ugly season is finally over.

