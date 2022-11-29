Around the NFL

Colts HC Jeff Saturday on decision not to call timeout after Matt Ryan scramble: 'I just didn't think time was of the essence at that moment'

Published: Nov 29, 2022 at 01:46 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Staring at a seven-point deficit with a chaotic back-and-forth of a Monday night game coming to a close, Jeff Saturday's Indianapolis Colts had 93 yards to go in 3 minutes and 52 seconds with three timeouts to get them there.

They came up 26 yards and seven points short with two timeouts left over.

In a flummoxing sequence on a hopeful game-tying drive, Saturday did not call a timeout following a Matt Ryan 14-yard scramble, letting 25 seconds drift away right along with the Colts' hopes during a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

"I thought we had plenty of time, I wasn't really concerned," Saturday said after the game. "We still had timeouts. I wasn't too concerned. When [Ryan] was going down, I couldn't tell where they were gonna start him from going down, right? If he was gonna get the first down. And then we got there, I expected us to get on the ball and have another play, a little bit quicker than that. But again, this wasn't a press for time. We just didn't make enough plays."

Though the Colts certainly came up short of making enough plays during a loss in which they were 3 of 12 on third down and had just 290 yards of offense, they would have had a far better chance at making one or two more had Saturday called a timeout on his team's final drive.

The decision not to call a timeout was roughly as confusing as the interim head coach's explanation.

Down, 24-17, Indianapolis had all three of its timeouts left when it started its fateful final drive.

Coming off the two-minute warning, Ryan and the Colts converted on fourth-and-3. No timeout.

On the ensuing play, Ryan fumbled on a 7-yard sack, but Will Fries recovered to retain possession. No timeout.

Then Ryan scrambled 14 yards up the middle on a play hiked with 59 seconds to go. Ryan was well short of the first by 3 yards and a pivotal play loomed. Rather than call a timeout to preserve time and gather the troops, the Colts played on.

"We already had it, I mean we had it as the play was happening, that was the mode of the whole second half, so we already had it in our head, we were going to the next play, so as soon as [Ryan] got tackled we knew where we were going," Saturday said. "Would I have liked him to snap it a little earlier, sure, but we never felt pressed for time."

Roughly 25 seconds were lost from when Ryan went down to when he handed it off on third-and-3 to Jonathan Taylor, who was stuffed on a run up the gut. Only then did Saturday call his first timeout of the second half.

A play later, a Ryan pass drifted incomplete to wrap up the ballgame.

Had Saturday taken a timeout after Ryan's scramble -- or on a play or two prior -- there's no guarantee Indy would've scored on the drive, or forced overtime or gone on to win. But it was a baffling few minutes in prime time as Saturday's on-the-job training came into all the wrong focus.

Asked about the play on three occasions in his postgame news conference, Saturday seemed to downplay it each and every time. He underscored that time was somehow not at a premium as it symbolically ticked away on the Colts' chances and furthermore on their season.

At 4-7-1, the Colts realistically left Monday with timeouts to spare and just the opposite when it comes to aspirations of salvaging a season.

"I just didn't think time was of the essence at that moment," Saturday said. "I thought we had a good play, I felt like we would get to it. Obviously, we didn't do great on the back half, but I felt good about the call before, I felt like we'd have time, we would have timeouts afterwards, we were in striking distance, so I never felt like the pressure of needing the timeout."

Colts owner Jim Irsay's decision to hire Saturday, with no coaching experience beyond the high school level, was immediately panned by many. Gasoline was added to that fire on Monday night when Saturday's squad left Lucas Oil Stadium with two timeouts left and two losses in a row.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Colts on Monday

Following a Benny Snell go-ahead score for the Steelers late in the game, the Colts embarked on a hopeful 93-yard game-tying drive, but Pittsburgh's defense held for a 24-17 victory.

news

Steelers RB Najee Harris exits Monday night win with abdomen injury

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris left Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts due to an abdominal injury.

news

Week 12 Monday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says he addressed vulgar tweet with Lamar Jackson

A day after Lamar Jackson deleted a vulgar and offensive tweet directed at a critic, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he met with his quarterback to discuss the "out of character" remarks.

news

Chiefs signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon, WR Bryan Edwards to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign running back Melvin Gordon to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) feeling better, but no update on status

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling better Monday after sustaining a ribs injury in a Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but had no true update beyond that.

news

Browns officially add QB Deshaun Watson to 53-man active roster

The Cleveland Browns officially added quarterback Deshaun Watson to the team's 53-man active roster on Monday, clearing the way for Watson to start on Sunday against the Houston Texans, his old team.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research.

news

Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs expected to miss 3-4 weeks with ankle injury

Tristan Wirfs received moderately positive news about his health status Monday. The Buccaneers tackle is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to an ankle injury, but his knee is fine.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) expected to play Week 13 vs. Chiefs

Benagls wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to return this week after missing the past four games due to a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE