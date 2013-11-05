Jeff Miller says NFL is concerned about 'culture of resistance'

Published: Nov 05, 2013 at 06:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea_Kremer_1400x1000
Andrea Kremer

Chief Correspondent, NFL Network

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor

Jeff Miller, the NFL's senior vice president of health and safety policy, said the league is concerned about the culture that allows players to play through concussions at all levels of football.

In an interview with NFL Media's Andrea Kremer that aired Tuesday on "NFL AM," Miller was reacting to a recent study by the Institute of Medicine and the National Research Council that looked at head injuries in high school football.

The study, which was partially funded by the NFL Foundation, recommended a national tracking system for head injuries as well as finding ways to encourage players to report concussions promptly. The research found many players were reluctant to say they suffered a head injury unless a teammate raised a concern.

"If there is that 'culture of resistance,' " Miller said of the study's findings, "then we need to redouble our efforts."

Miller said concussion awareness needs to be raised in every level of football.

"I'm talking about the coaches are aware," he said. "I'm talking about the parents are aware. And, ultimately, that the players are more aware."

Miller said the league is concerned about the dwindling numbers of participants in youth football mainly because of head injury concerns.

"People who are engaged in our sport are more likely to be fans and more likely to enjoy the game," he said. "It's a great sport for kids and them not playing is a problem."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

The First Read: What's at stake in the NFL playoff race in Week 18? Plus, risers/sliders from Week 17

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha explains everything that's at stake in the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season. Plus, risers/sliders from Week 17, the must-see game in Week 18 and more.
news

Bears fans, teammates praise QB Justin Fields after performance vs. Falcons: 'We all want Justin'

Bears QB Justin Fields played one of his best games in Sunday's win over Atlanta, and the performance had the crowd at Soldier Field chanting his name for him to be the franchise QB going forward. 
news

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed on Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's comments: 'Check the stats'

After some pre-game smack talk from Ja'Marr Chase, the Chiefs secondary surrendered fewer receiving yards than expected (-6) for the first time in the Bengals WR's five career games against K.C.