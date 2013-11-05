Jeff Miller says NFL is concerned about 'culture of resistance'

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
Jeff Miller, the NFL's senior vice president of health and safety policy, said the league is concerned about the culture that allows players to play through concussions at all levels of football.
In an interview with NFL Media's Andrea Kremer that aired Tuesday on "NFL AM," Miller was reacting to a recent study by the Institute of Medicine and the National Research Council that looked at head injuries in high school football.
The study, which was partially funded by the NFL Foundation, recommended a national tracking system for head injuries as well as finding ways to encourage players to report concussions promptly. The research found many players were reluctant to say they suffered a head injury unless a teammate raised a concern.
"If there is that 'culture of resistance,' " Miller said of the study's findings, "then we need to redouble our efforts."
Miller said concussion awareness needs to be raised in every level of football.
"I'm talking about the coaches are aware," he said. "I'm talking about the parents are aware. And, ultimately, that the players are more aware."
Miller said the league is concerned about the dwindling numbers of participants in youth football mainly because of head injury concerns.
"People who are engaged in our sport are more likely to be fans and more likely to enjoy the game," he said. "It's a great sport for kids and them not playing is a problem."