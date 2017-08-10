Jeff Garcia: Brian Hoyer can thrive with 49ers

"When he stepped on the field in Cleveland under Shanahan's system, I did like what I saw and how he operated the system," Jeff Garcia told 95.7 The Game on Wednesday. "Now getting a full offseason, a full training camp to be that guy -- a guy who was able to study under Tom Brady in New England -- and take that Shanahan system ... Now it's a matter of him staying healthy and executing the system. I think he's very capable of doing it and taking advantage of this opportunity."