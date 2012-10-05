Jeff Fisher quickly redefining St. Louis Rams; 10 quick thoughts

5) The Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints are the only winless teams remaining in the NFL. But based on my film evaluations, it appears Cleveland and Jacksonville will be competing for the first overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Both look like 3-4 win teams, which could result in the top pick. It will be very interesting if the Jaguars end up with the top pick. Would they make a change at quarterback just two years after investing the 10th overall pick in Blaine Gabbert? Is Gabbert their long-range solution? Based on his play this summer, many thought he just might be. But after four weeks, he shows the same flaws that marred his rookie year: too many check downs, too quick to get rid of the ball and no playmaking skills. His passer rating of 83.7 is much higher than last year's mark (65.4), as is his completion percentage (55.8, up from 50.8 in 2011). But his yards-per-attempt average is still below 6.0, which is not going to get it done.