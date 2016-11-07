Jeff Fisher 'not uncomfortable' about his Rams future

Fisher famously declared to his players before the season that he would "not f------ going 7-9 or 8-8 or 9-7, OK?" So far, though, the team's Southern California return hasn't gone to plan. Jared Goff, the team's No. 1 overall pick, has yet to see a game snap (much to the chagrin of some fans) and the team continues to lose ground in a more vulnerable than usual NFC West.