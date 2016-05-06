 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jeff Driskel: I'm a 'perfect fit' for Kelly's offense

Published: May 06, 2016 at 03:10 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The San Francisco 49ers have been widely panned for a ho-hum quarterback room featuring Blaine Gabbert and a disgruntled Colin Kaepernick.

The team, though, is excited about the rookie they added in the sixth round of last week's draft: Jeff Driskel.

The former Louisiana Tech signal-caller didn't even meet with the Niners before the draft, but that didn't slow Driskel's enthusiasm for playing under new coach Chip Kelly.

"As a competitor, you always want to be regarded highly, and you want to be the first one taken," Driskel said Thursday, per Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area. "And you think you should go before this guy or that guy. But at the end of the end of the day, I'm happy that I landed here. I think it's a great fit. Can't wait to get to work with these guys. I think it's the perfect fit."

Driskel doesn't lack confidence, calling himself "a rare talent" after the draft. At 6-foot-4 and 234 pounds, he ran the 40 in 4.56 seconds at the combine, the fastest time of any quarterback among this year's class.

Per Maiocco, Kelly pointed to Driskel's physical skills as a major draw, while the passer told reporters he's more than comfortable running the zone read.

"I've done it a lot," Driskel said. "Just about every offense I've been in, I've done the zone read. It's a play I feel like I'm good at. I got a good feel for what the defensive end is going to do. And have a good feel for hitting it up inside when the defense collapses on me. So it's a play I've done before in the past, and I know it's a part of the offense here."

On paper, the Niners loom as a club that could "compete" for the No. 1 pick next season. The problems begin under center, but finding a young quarterback for Kelly to groom would provide plenty of hope down the line.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sean McVay on Aaron Donald's retirement: 'A lot of people are probably happy that he retired, other than people on the Rams'

Speaking with NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged that it will be a challenge to replace Aaron Donald's presence.
news

Antonio Pierce: Aidan O'Connell 'earned' right to compete for starting role even as Raiders consider drafting QB

Speaking Sunday with NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the Annual League Meeting, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce discussed the team's approach to the quarterback room this offseason, including the possibility of adding through the draft and incumbent starter Aidan O'Connell's chances of retaining the job.
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott: 'Narrow-minded' to say Buffalo hasn't had success without Super Bowl win

Speaking Sunday with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the team's battles through adversity last season, whether their Super Bowl window is closing, and what measures success without a Lombardi.
news

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo: Drafting QB at No. 3 is 'priority right now,' but 'all the options are still open for us'

Holding the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots are expected to draft a quarterback. But speaking Sunday with NFL Network's Steve Wyche, head coach Jerod Mayo said that while QB is obviously a focus for the team going into the draft, it's not a bygone conclusion that this is the only direction they could go with their first pick.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh excited to accomplish things in 2024 'we were supposed to accomplish a year ago'

There's not so much buzz around the Jets this offseason following a premature coronation tour last year. Head coach Robert Saleh is content with that, even if he still maintains the same expectations for New York.
news

Commanders HC Dan Quinn: It would be 'fair to envision' Washington selecting QB in 2024 NFL Draft

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Saturday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says it would be "fair to envision" Washington drafting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald: 'This team needs to take on its own identity' under new coaching staff

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting, new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke on what he's learned from following Pete Carroll, forging a team identity and Geno Smith's embodiment of his "vision" for Seattle.
news

Giants HC Brian Daboll: We'll leave 'no stone unturned' working to improve after 2023 struggles

With his Giants going from a 9-7-1 record and a playoff win in 2022 to a 6-11 finish this last year, making changes was inevitable for New York HC Brian Daboll. Daboll sat down with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Saturday to discuss the state of his team.
news

Packers' Jordan Love believes 2024 is 'perfect time' for chance at Super Bowl: 'People know what we're about now'

Green Bay has spent the offseason tooling up for another run. Jordan Love felt strongly about the Packers' chances to challenge for a Super Bowl in the upcoming season before then, and the team's approach to free agency has only affirmed the quarterback's beliefs.
news

General manager Jason Licht: Lavonte David 'is the standard' of what Buccaneers look for in player

After re-signing linebacker Lavonte David for his 13th season in Tampa Bay, general manager Jason Licht said that the veteran "is the standard" player that the Buccaneers look for.
news

Chiefs trading CB L'Jarius Sneed to Titans for 2025 third-round pick, swap of 2024 seventh-round picks

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.