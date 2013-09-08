Jeff Demps plans to report to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Published: Sep 08, 2013 at 04:40 PM
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a devastating loss to the New York Jets, but the team could add some speed as early as Monday. 

Demps plans to report to the Bucs on Monday, Demps' agent Daniel Rose of Gridiron Sports said.

Rose told me: "We visited them during the off season and the Bucs were supportive of his track decision, and now that the track season is over he's ready for football."

Demps, a former track and field athlete, was placed on injured reserve last year after signing a three-year deal with the New England Patriots. He was traded from the Pats to the Bucs, along with a seventh-round pick in the 2013 draft, for running back LeGarrette Blount.

Demps was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list before camp and Tampa Bay will have to make room on their 53-man roster once he's activated.

