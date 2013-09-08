Jeff Demps plans to report to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a devastating loss to the New York Jets, but the team could add some speed as early as Monday.
Rose told me: "We visited them during the off season and the Bucs were supportive of his track decision, and now that the track season is over he's ready for football."
Demps, a former track and field athlete, was placed on injured reserve last year after signing a three-year deal with the New England Patriots. He was traded from the Pats to the Bucs, along with a seventh-round pick in the 2013 draft, for running back LeGarrette Blount.
Demps was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list before camp and Tampa Bay will have to make room on their 53-man roster once he's activated.