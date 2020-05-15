Jedrick Wills 'a sponge of information' in move to Browns LT

Cleveland was in the market for a left tackle after signing the best right tackle on the market, Jack Conklin, earlier in the offseason. Wills, the Browns deemed, was the best tackle position, regardless of side of the offensive line.

In fact, he's essentially been playing left tackle on the right side for most of his time at Alabama. Wills blocked for a left-handed quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick of the Dolphins in the same draft. That meant his right tackle duties were just as important as left tackle responsibilities for a right-handed quarterback in the NFL. The switch isn't about ability, but direction, muscle memory and flipping a mental switch.

Callahan mentioned starting with the stance, a lineman's foundation and especially a tackle's basis for everything he's going to do. For Wills, it'll be a reversal of what he'd grown accustomed to doing at Alabama. But his skills aren't restricted to a side of the line and should translate seamlessly.

"With Jedrick, it was a little bit different in that you can feel him on film," Callahan said. "He came alive on tape, and you got excited about what he was doing throughout the course of the game.

"A lot of times, people talk about make-up and they talk about characters and all these other things, which are great -- which he does have -- but he has these intangibles that show up in tangible ways on film. You watch him finish. You watch the detail, the technique. You watch his consistent effort and his stamina throughout the course of the game from start to finish. I think that was the appeal for me."