Jed York becomes 49ers' chief executive officer

Published: Jan 12, 2010 at 02:39 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers executive Jed York has a new title: chief executive officer.

The 49ers say York, son of owner John York, has assumed the new role in a reorganization of the team's front office and business department.

San Francisco finished 8-8 this season and missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year.

Andy Dolich will be leaving the team as chief operating officer, but he will remain a senior adviser to Jed York during the transition.

The 49ers are creating a new position of chief marketing officer in an effort to gain more support and sponsorship as they try to build a new stadium. The general manager, chief financial officer, executive vice president of football administration and CMO will report to Jed York.

