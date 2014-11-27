Jed York: 49ers' loss to Seahawks 'wasn't acceptable'

A growing unhappiness in San Francisco has risen all the way to the top.
49ers CEO Jed York was on hand for an embarrassing loss to the Seahawks in prime time on Thanksgiving and saw his stadium emptying early. So after the game, he made his voice heard.
"Thank you #49ersfaithful for coming out strong tonight," he tweeted. "This performance wasn't acceptable. I apologize for that."
While there is still time to turn things around this season, the tweet will not be taken lightly around the league. Amid a season-long series of reports about York clashing with coach Jim Harbaugh, it's hard not to wonder if the comment was meant to be heard by more than just the fans.
Harbaugh, for his part, said he did not see the post but didn't exactly fight back against his boss' thoughts.
"I thought our guys -- I thought we got, they played better as a team than we did," Harbaugh said when asked if the team's loss was unacceptable.
The 49ers have a winnable game against the Oakland Raiders before getting a second crack at the Seahawks in Seattle on Dec. 14. From there, they also have another game against the Cardinals, leaving plenty of time and opportunities to mount a run no matter how unlikely it seems.
That stretch will likely define how York truly feels about his team and coach, though he certainly seems to be leaning in one direction at the moment.
