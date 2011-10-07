Jean Francois slated to fill in at nose tackle for 49ers

A staph infection suffered by San Francisco 49ers nose tackle Isaac Sopoaga is likely to give third-year backup Ricky Jean Francois the starting job Sunday when San Francisco hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sopoaga came down with the infection on the team's recent nine-day road trip, and 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Thursday that it was "highly unlikely" he would play on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Bee.
Fangio expressed full confidence in Jean Francois, who saw action during the 2010 offseason while Aubrayo Franklin held out, and in training camp this year while Sopoaga recovered from a hamstring injury.
"If he plays the way he played in those preseason games, we're in more than good shape," Fangio said.