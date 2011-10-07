Jean Francois slated to fill in at nose tackle for 49ers

Published: Oct 06, 2011 at 08:28 PM

A staph infection suffered by San Francisco 49ers nose tackle Isaac Sopoaga is likely to give third-year backup Ricky Jean Francois the starting job Sunday when San Francisco hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sopoaga came down with the infection on the team's recent nine-day road trip, and 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Thursday that it was "highly unlikely" he would play on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Fangio expressed full confidence in Jean Francois, who saw action during the 2010 offseason while Aubrayo Franklin held out, and in training camp this year while Sopoaga recovered from a hamstring injury.

"If he plays the way he played in those preseason games, we're in more than good shape," Fangio said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Trevor Lawrence validating hype in Doug Pederson's system; third year's a charm for Jeff Okudah

After a difficult rookie season, Trevor Lawrence is realizing his immense potential in Year 2. Bucky Brooks says it's all about "the three Ps." Plus, a former top-three pick suddenly living up to the hype and a 10th-year vet who has completely transformed himself.

news

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones (ankle); Brian Hoyer to start vs. Packers

Despite Mac Jones making an appearance at practice Friday, the quarterback indeed won't play Sunday against the Packers. The Patriots officially ruled out Jones due to the ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not on Friday injury report, expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

After weeks of questions about when Michael Gallup would make his return to the field, the wide receiver did not appear on Dallas' injury report Friday. This means logically, he should play in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Commanders.

news

Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB's return to field

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa was in the process of wrapping up an MRI, which he described as an extra precaution, and that he had no timetable for his starting QB's return to the field.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE