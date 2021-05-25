Around the NFL

Jaylon Smith switches to No. 9, first Cowboys player to wear it since Tony Romo

Published: May 25, 2021 at 12:48 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

For years, Jaylon Smith and Tony Romo wore the same number for different teams. The veteran linebacker will now have a big jersey to fill for the Cowboys.

Smith has switched from No. 54 to No. 9, which he sported at Notre Dame and in high school while Romo donned it in Dallas. No Cowboys player has been issued the number since the quarterback-turned-broadcaster retired.

The four-time Pro Bowler wore No. 9 for all of his 14 NFL seasons.

Romo and Smith were briefly teammates in 2016, though neither hardly played because of injuries. The QB was limited to just one appearance after a preseason injury sidelined him for the first two months of the season. Smith sat out his entire rookie campaign to recuperate from a torn ACL and MCL suffered in his college finale.

After being selected in the second round, the Notre Dame star chose to wear 54 because the digits added up to nine. Dallas has yet to formally retire numbers, though a few have remained unassigned after being worn by Hall of Famers, including Nos. 8 (Troy Aikman), 12 (Roger Staubach) and 22 (Emmitt Smith).

The team announced safety ﻿Donovan Wilson﻿ is switching from No. 37 to No. 6, which he also wore in college.

Related Content

news

Arthur Smith won't comment on Julio Jones' future with Falcons amid trade speculation

Falcons first-year coach Arthur Smith was not forthcoming when asked Tuesday for specifics regarding Jones' status with the team and conversations he has had with the All-Pro receiver.
news

Joe Burrow participates in Day 1 of Bengals OTAs

The Bengals began OTAs with full attendance. All eyes were on one player in particular. Joe Burrow participated in passing drills, marking his first on-field activity with the team since tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee last November.
news

NFL remembers George Floyd on one-year observance of his murder

Tuesday marks the one-year observance of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement, which inspired a social justice movement that swept across the country, the world and the NFL.
news

Buccaneers officially re-sign WR Antonio Brown to one-year deal

Antonio Brown passed his physical and signed the agreement he reached with the team last month, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report. The veteran wideout's one-year deal is worth up to $6.25 million, with $3.1 million fully guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus.
news

Teddy Bridgewater: Comments about Panthers' practice habits 'taken out of context'

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater clarified statements he made critical of how Carolina practiced the two-minute and red zone offenses in 2020.
news

Derwin James returns to Chargers with overflowing optimism following knee injury

A lot has happened since ﻿Derwin James﻿ last suited up for the Chargers, and the safety has plenty to do to get up to speed. He started that process Monday, and his new coach liked what he saw.
news

Learning paramount for Rams QB Matthew Stafford in first OTAs with new club

In some ways, Matthew Stafford is starting over again in L.A. Thus, he's happy to be back on the practice field learning a new offense alongside new teammates with the Rams. "I'm just trying to learn as much as I possibly can," Stafford said.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey 'thankful' to be back on practice field

Following a 2020 season in which injuries significantly hampered his campaign, Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey was happy to just be back on the practice field Monday. "It's something I'll never take for granted again."
news

Broncos LB Von Miller on returning to his old form: 'It never left'

Von Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player returning from a season-ending ankle injury, was emphatic that he's still got it and then some upon the opening of the Broncos' organized team activities Monday. 
news

Saints shift to focusing on physical preparation as at least 22 teams modify plans for OTAs

The arrival of in-person OTAs has brought about some interesting changes for at least 22 of the NFL's 32 teams.
news

Deshaun Watson won't attend Texans OTAs, still wants to be traded

When Houston Texans players take the field this week for the start of Phase 3 of the offseason program, Deshaun Watson won't be among them. The QB will not attend OTAs and still wishes to be traded.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW