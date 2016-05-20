Jaylon Smith signs rookie deal with Dallas Cowboys

Smith, 20, was a projected top-five pick before sustaining ACL and LCL tears and nerve damage in a Fiesta Bowl loss to Ohio State. The Cowboys took Smith with the No. 34 overall pick -- an emotional moment for the versatile linebacker, who was expected to fall much further -- despite not knowing if he will play this year. Owner Jerry Jones already said he would not place Smith on season-ending injured reserve in case he can help the team in the playoffs.