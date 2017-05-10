Jaylon Smith says he'll be ready for Cowboys' opener

So where does this leave Smith, who was expected to be a franchise-changing linebacker before suffering the knee injury in a Fiesta Bowl loss to Ohio State? Smith is still wearing a brace to address his drop foot (as a result of the nerve damage), though he said it remains to be seen whether he will have to play in it, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. To that point, Smith said that he's able to do everything in practice and is "looking tremendous" while wearing the brace, which bodes well for him, even though most everyone looks great in shorts and helmets before putting the pads on.