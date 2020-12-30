Jaylon Smith: Cowboys 'found our identity' to keep playoff hopes alive

At the start of December, the Dallas Cowboys looked like a dead horse.

Compiling just three wins in 12 games and coming off an embarrassing Thanksgiving loss to rival Washington, that turkey looked cooked.

The following week, a predictable blowout loss to Baltimore in prime time followed, and it appeared Jerry Jones' team would begin preparing for 2021 and a high draft pick.

Then the tides began to turn -- with the help of facing weaker opponents.

The Cowboys have now won three straight games heading into Week 17. A victory over the New York Giants coupled with a Washington loss to Philadelphia would send Dallas to the playoffs.

Linebacker ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ credited coach Mike McCarthy with keeping the players focused on the present, which helped lead to the semi-turnaround.

"Coach told us day one, 'You want to be playing your best ball at the end of the season,'" Smith said, via the team's official website. "We just got to keep going and focus one day at a time, one game at a time. We believe in ourselves. We found our identity. We just got to keep focusing on us, that's it."

It's been a whirlwind season, particularly since ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ went down with a season-ending ankle injury the last time the Cowboys faced the Giants.

If Dallas earns a postseason bid, they would become just the eighth team since 1950 to make playoffs with four or more different QBs making at least one start (others: 2015 Texans, 2013 Packers, 2003 Broncos, 1988 Browns, 1987 Bears, 1986 Bears, 1984 Bears).