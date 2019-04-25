Around the NFL

Jaylon Ferguson helping community after tornado

Published: Apr 25, 2019 at 11:22 AM
Herbie Teope

Former Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson's plans to enjoy the 2019 NFL Draft with a draft party were drastically altered Thursday.

Ferguson is currently helping others in the community with the recovery process in Ruston, La., after a tornado touched down earlier Thursday.

The tornado, which was categorized as an EF3, resulted in two deaths, according to the Times-Picayune. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency.

The 6-foot-4, 256-pound Ferguson projects as a Day 2 pick, and suddenly finds himself in a challenging situation with some of the affected area without power should a team select him.

But his representatives indicate they can reach Ferguson as needed.

"We are in contact with him," one of Ferguson's agents, Peter Schaffer, told NFL.com. "Cell service comes in and out, but we know where he is and can communicate. The important thing is he is where he needs to be helping out his community."

Ferguson finished his college career as the NCAA's all-time leader with 45 sacks.

