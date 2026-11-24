Commanders receiver Stefon Diggs fumed on the sideline midway through Monday night’s tilt with the Bengals, appearing to shout “throw the [expletive] ball.”

Throw it, Jayden Daniels did.

After a sluggish start, the star quarterback ripped apart the Bengals defense, carrying the Commanders to six consecutive scoring drives, including two perfect passes to Antonio Williams that set up the game-winning field goals in a 22-20 victory.

Monday showed what Washington’s offense was supposed to look like.

The Commanders entered the season planning to sport an aggressive, physical defense, a pounding rushing attack and a passing game that could pick up chunk gains. It took some time, but Dan Quinn’s plans finally coalesced.

The defense stymied Joe Burrow for much of the contest, and held Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to a combined 74 yards on seven catches with one score. Burrow still put up 300 yards, 2 touchdowns and completed 70% of his passes, but he never found a rhythm, thanks to Washington's pressure packages and a back end that eliminated most deep shots.

Holding Burrow and Co. under 20 points allowed Daniels to make his move late.

“I couldn’t have been more proud at the end to see Jayden,” Quinn said. “I thought he absolutely ripped a couple of throws in the way that he can.”

After Quinn elected to take a field goal with 2:30 left to go up 19-17, Burrow had plenty of time to get into field goal range to retake the lead. Daniels and Williams found a way to respond again, though, despite starting their final drive with no timeouts and just 39 seconds remaining. Daniels zipped two beautiful strikes, and the receiver gobbled up 64 yards to set up the chip-shot game winner.

“I personally live for those moments, like high-pressure situations,” Daniels said. “Want to go out there and make your mark on the game, obviously, and go. It’s not about stats; it’s about wins and losses. So (to) be able to have a chance, back against a wall, 40-something seconds (left), and go out there and be able just to go down the field, get the game-winning kick, it just means a lot.”