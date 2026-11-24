Jayden Daniels: I live for 'high pressure' moments like Commanders' comeback win over Bengals
Commanders receiver Stefon Diggs fumed on the sideline midway through Monday night’s tilt with the Bengals, appearing to shout “throw the [expletive] ball.”
Throw it, Jayden Daniels did.
After a sluggish start, the star quarterback ripped apart the Bengals defense, carrying the Commanders to six consecutive scoring drives, including two perfect passes to Antonio Williams that set up the game-winning field goals in a 22-20 victory.
Monday showed what Washington’s offense was supposed to look like.
The Commanders entered the season planning to sport an aggressive, physical defense, a pounding rushing attack and a passing game that could pick up chunk gains. It took some time, but Dan Quinn’s plans finally coalesced.
The defense stymied Joe Burrow for much of the contest, and held Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to a combined 74 yards on seven catches with one score. Burrow still put up 300 yards, 2 touchdowns and completed 70% of his passes, but he never found a rhythm, thanks to Washington's pressure packages and a back end that eliminated most deep shots.
Holding Burrow and Co. under 20 points allowed Daniels to make his move late.
“I couldn’t have been more proud at the end to see Jayden,” Quinn said. “I thought he absolutely ripped a couple of throws in the way that he can.”
After Quinn elected to take a field goal with 2:30 left to go up 19-17, Burrow had plenty of time to get into field goal range to retake the lead. Daniels and Williams found a way to respond again, though, despite starting their final drive with no timeouts and just 39 seconds remaining. Daniels zipped two beautiful strikes, and the receiver gobbled up 64 yards to set up the chip-shot game winner.
“I personally live for those moments, like high-pressure situations,” Daniels said. “Want to go out there and make your mark on the game, obviously, and go. It’s not about stats; it’s about wins and losses. So (to) be able to have a chance, back against a wall, 40-something seconds (left), and go out there and be able just to go down the field, get the game-winning kick, it just means a lot.”
RELATED CONTENT
Monday marked Washington's first back-to-back wins since their magical 2024 run to the NFC Championship Game. The victory echoed that fairytale rookie season for Daniels, which included a prime-time win over the Bengals that announced their arrival. There were the big runs, the money lasers, the steely late-game heroics.
It’s been a long journey for both Daniels and the Commanders from the highs of 2024 to now, but Monday night felt like a turning point.
“You learn from mistakes, failures,” Daniels said. “You don’t let it define you, stick to the process. Go out there and just keep your head down and work.”
Washington outgained Cincinnati’s high-powered offense 428 to 312 and earned 23 first downs to 17. Daniels generated 289 yards on 23-of-35 passing and led Washington with 55 rushing yards.
Early, Daniels didn’t pull the trigger on several open opportunities, electing checkdowns or scrambles, but as the game wore on, the QB pushed the pigskin downfield. On his 10-plus-yard attempts, Daniels completed 7 of 12 for a season-high 175 yards. He also completed 3 of his season-high 6 deep pass attempts for 93 yards.
“I think over the three years together, it’s been cool to see him develop, not just as the ball player, but as the man,” Quinn said. “Difficult scenarios, difficult circumstances, when to put the cape on -- and it’s not on second-and-one in the second quarter, but in the fourth quarter when the game’s on the line. That is when I feel him come to fully express who he is. ... In those instances, that is truly, man, he looks as cool as he is in those spots because he really is.”
The victory kept the Commanders in the division hunt in a week in which every NFC East team won (the first time that’s happened since Week 2, 2023). Next Gen Stats gives Washington a 21% chance to make the postseason and an 18% shot to win the division. With winnable games against the 3-win Cardinals and 1-win Titans on deck, Quinn’s squad could push its way above .500 and into the thick of the race.