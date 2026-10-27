Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Twenty-five-time Grammy Award-winner Jay-Z will perform at the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, airing on ESPN, ABC and Disney+, and on mobile devices with NFL+, Roc Nation, the NFL and Apple Music announced.

The announcement was made during the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles Monday Night Football game on ESPN, right where the Super Bowl will air in February.

Consequently, Jay-Z performed his JAY-Z30 Concert Series at SoFi on Oct. 23-24.

The tour has been a celebration of the 30-year anniversary of his Reasonable Doubt album and the silver anniversary of his The Blueprint album. During the tour, special guests included Blue Ivy Carter, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Too Short, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Anticipation as to who Jay-Z might have guest star at halftime for the big game will now kick off. Of course, his wife, Beyoncé, will be atop the list. Beyoncé headlined the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show and was a special guest for Super Bowl 50.

This will be the Super Bowl’s second stop at SoFi Stadium. In Super Bowl LVI, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performed. After joining Jay-Z in his recent stop in Inglewood, their names will likely be bandied about, as well.

Roc Nation has produced the Super Bowl Halftime Show since partnering with the NFL in 2019.

Since then, Super Bowl headliners have included Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Usher, Kendrick Lamar and last year’s Bad Bunny, among others.