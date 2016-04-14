Around the NFL

Jay-Z jokes with Winston: 'I'm coming for your job'

Published: Apr 14, 2016 at 01:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With offseason workouts already underway, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a visit from rap mogul and entrepreneur Jay-Z on Wednesday.

The hip-hop artist stopped by to meet quarterback Jameis Winston. The second-year signal-caller gave Jay-Z customized Buccaneers jersey that said "Young Hov."

"You know I'm coming for your job, right?" Jay-Z joked with the quarterback, per the team's official website, noting that some on the staff told the rapper he throws a good "spiral."

"If you want to go out there and throw the football, we can go ahead and do that. I'm not gonna get in the booth with you or anything...," Winston responded, laughing.

Jay-Z is in town with his wife, Beyonce, for a concert at Raymond James Stadium later this month.

