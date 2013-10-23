Jay Ratliff medically cleared, has interest from several teams

Jay Ratliff was released by the Dallas Cowboys last week amid injury troubles. However, the free-agent defensive lineman should be ready to return to the field soon after undergoing sports hernia surgery.
Several teams are interested in Ratliff, per a source involved in the process. NFL Media obtained an email from Ratliff's agent Mark Slough, which was sent to personnel directors around the NFL:
"Jay met with Dr. Meyers in Philadelphia this morning. Dr. Meyers performed his surgery last December. Jay has been medically cleared to return to all football activities without limitation. Jay has given his OK to Dr. Meyers to speak directly with any club that has an interest in talking to him.
"Jay will now continue his individual workouts in Dallas and work hard to regain further strength and improve his conditioning. His goal is to be ready to (work out) for clubs in a couple of weeks. He currently weighs 304 (pounds) and is in very good shape ... just needs to take his workouts up a notch."