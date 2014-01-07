Jay Gruden to Dalton critics: Aaron Rodgers not coming

Published: Jan 07, 2014 at 06:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown recently acknowledged that he preferred Colin Kaepernick to Andy Dalton in the 2011 NFL Draft.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the San Diego Chargers' 27-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals from Wild Card Weekend on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Kaepernick's 87.9 to 17.5 postseason Total QBR advantage over Dalton only magnifies the talent disparity between the two quarterbacks.

In a Tuesday interview with Lance McAlister of WLW-AM Cincinnati, offensive coordinator Jay Gruden defended the Bengals' decision to draft Dalton over Kaepernick with Carson Palmer's Cincinnati future in doubt.

"We didn't just need a quarterback to come in and compete or be a backup for a couple years and develop on the sidelines," Gruden explained. "We needed one to come in and start right away."

Although Brown was higher on Kaepernick's physical gifts, he ended up deferring to Gruden ostensibly because the Nevada quarterback was viewed as a developmental project.

"It was my feeling and a lot of other people's feeling in the building that Andy was the most mentally ready to come in and start Day 1," Gruden said. " ... Colin had the great physical makeup, but there were questions about his quarterback accuracy, as a passer is concerned. I also wasn't really into the read option stuff and it wasn't really that popular at the time."

The Bengals reaped the rewards of that logic when the "NFL-ready" Dalton exceeded expectations as a rookie. Three years later, the very same logic has the organization languishing in quarterback purgatory while the 49ers enjoy a uniquely talented player blossoming into the face of the franchise.

Cincinnati fans will have to live and die with Dalton, as coach Marvin Lewis made it clear Monday that there will be no major changes at quarterback in 2014.

"He's won big games for us and he'll continue to win big games. We ask a lot out of him, there's no doubt about it," Lewis said, via the Bengals' official website. "He just finished his third season of doing it. I believe in his abilities, I believe in his makeup, I believe in his maturity. ... He had another very good season. He's progressed well. We need to continue to do things to make his job just easier and easier to do."

After three seasons, Dalton is the prime meridian of NFL quarterbacks. Any quarterback above Dalton is a viable franchise player. Any quarterback below Dalton is a problem, not a solution.

We believe it's a fair assessment of Dalton's value. Gruden believes it's an unfair criticism of an improving player.

"Who do they want?" Gruden asked. "Aaron Rodgers isn't coming here in a trade. People need to appreciate what (Dalton) has done and will do."

The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped all the Wild Card Weekend action.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Eagles-Jets preseason game's start postponed due to weather

Due to inclement weather, the 7:37 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff for Friday's Eagles-Jets preseason game was delayed until 8 p.m.
news

Cardinals-Saints preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

Saturday's Cardinals-Saints preseason game has been canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints announced Friday.
news

Top 5 Defensive Player of the Year sleepers; Broncos playoff-bound with Teddy Bridgewater as QB1?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies five sleepers for this year's Defensive Player of the Year award. Plus, how far can the Broncos go with Teddy Bridgewater as their QB1 and is the Jaguars' uninspiring preseason cause for concern?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW