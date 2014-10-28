Jay Gruden: RGIII 'very, very, very close' to returning

The coach sounded like a man ready to welcome his franchise quarterback back to the field, or at least like a man interested in another week of gamesmanship.
"I think Robert is very, very, very close and we just have to decide if he's ready," Gruden told reporters Tuesday. "Physically I think he'll be ready to go. Doctors are feeling pretty good about it, they still want to feel around this week until we make the final determination. I just want to make sure he feels good in the pocket."
Washington will not allow itself to rush Griffin back to the field prematurely a second time, which means the evaluation could always last another week. But Gruden's actions over the next few days will be telling. Will he end the Colt McCoy era by the end of practice on Wednesday?
It seems like McCoy has, at least momentarily, captured the heart of Washington's locker room. He's probably also played himself into another chance to start for an NFL team. In all, spot starts have gone way, way worse. It isn't all bad if he heads back to the bench on Sunday.
