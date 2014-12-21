Around the NFL

Jay Gruden praises RGIII's 'outstanding' performance

Published: Dec 20, 2014 at 11:34 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Bust out the Breaking News strip: Redskins coach Jay Gruden had some nice things to say about Robert Griffin III.

Skewered recently for perceived negative talk about his starting quarterback, Gruden praised RGIII following Washington's 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I think Robert did a great job," Gruden said. "I think one, getting the ball out of his hands and making good decisions. He only got sacked twice -- one he had no chance on, the other one was a great rush by their guy against Trent (Williams)."

Griffin finished 16-of-23 passing for 220 yards and an interception.

"Overall," Gruden added, "I thought he did an outstanding job of managing the football game, not only in the passing game but he did a lot at the line of scrimmage in the running game, which is very, very important. He did an excellent job."

It might have been RGIII's best game of this season, but it was just OK in comparison to other NFL quarterbacking performances. Griffin didn't wow, 106 of his 220 yards came on two bombs to DeSean Jackson and his pick almost cost the Redskins the game.

However, it could be an important step for RGIII and Gruden to prove they can coexistnext season.

"Let's finish this season out on a high note against Dallas when they come here," he said. "Then after the season we will make the necessary adjustments. It's a great opportunity for Robert to re-establish himself as the leader of this football team. (I'm) hoping he does it."

