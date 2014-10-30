Jay Gruden on RGIII: 'All systems look like they're a go'

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Griffin will start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, according to a source informed of the team's decision. The Redskinscame to the decision based on how Griffin looked and felt in practice Wednesday.
Coach Jay Gruden confirmed Thursday that Griffin was cleared medically by the doctors, and, barring a setback, the intent is for RGIII to start, telling reporters: "All systems look like they're a go."
"If everything goes well, he'll start," the coach added. "We feel like he's 100 percent physically."
Gruden added that RGIII ran well in practice Thursday and took the majority of first-team reps a day after splitting those snaps with Colt McCoy, who helped lead the Redskins to an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. McCoy will likely serve as Griffin's backup Sunday, with Kirk Cousins in a third-string or inactive role.
Gruden reiterated Thursday that the key for RGIII starting was ensuring the quarterback was mentally ready to play the position. Griffin hasn't played a live snap since suffering a dislocated ankle in Week 2.
