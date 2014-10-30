Around the NFL

Jay Gruden on RGIII: 'All systems look like they're a go'

Published: Oct 30, 2014 at 06:42 AM

The Washington Redskins are ready to hand the keys to their offense back to Robert Griffin III.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Griffin will start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, according to a source informed of the team's decision. The Redskinscame to the decision based on how Griffin looked and felt in practice Wednesday.

Coach Jay Gruden confirmed Thursday that Griffin was cleared medically by the doctors, and, barring a setback, the intent is for RGIII to start, telling reporters: "All systems look like they're a go."

"If everything goes well, he'll start," the coach added. "We feel like he's 100 percent physically."

Gruden added that RGIII ran well in practice Thursday and took the majority of first-team reps a day after splitting those snaps with Colt McCoy, who helped lead the Redskins to an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. McCoy will likely serve as Griffin's backup Sunday, with Kirk Cousins in a third-string or inactive role.

Gruden reiterated Thursday that the key for RGIII starting was ensuring the quarterback was mentally ready to play the position. Griffin hasn't played a live snap since suffering a dislocated ankle in Week 2.

The Redskinsvisit the Vikings on Sunday before reaching their bye week.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 9 game and recaps the Saints' one-sided *TNF win over the Panthers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

