Jay Gruden has power to bench Robert Griffin III

Jay Gruden didn't get in trouble for calling out Robert Griffin III earlier in the week. In fact, it might represent an organizational change in how Washington deals with its franchise quarterback.
According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the privileges that Griffin enjoyed during his first few years have now been eliminated. Among them: Griffin's wife being allowed at training camp practices when other player wives were not, as well as his family no longer having what equates to an all-access pass around the facility.
The bottom line is that Gruden wields the power here -- and even has the authority to bench Griffin if he wants to.
Rapoport noted that this is not out of the question. Griffin has not been playing well, and some around the team have doubts that he can ever reclaim the kind of success he had during his rookie season. In the meantime, the coaching staff will try and simplify his reads and give him some chances to be successful.
At the moment, this situation seems to be rattling off the tracks, while a key offseason decision on Griffin lingers. In May 2015, Washington will have to decide on an expensive fifth-year option for Griffin, a decision that could largely be based on his final games in 2014.
Will the situation be any better by then?
