Jay Gruden: Colt McCoy has chance to start over RGIII

Jay Gruden isn't ready to name a starting quarterback for this week's game against the New York Giants. But that is no guarantee that Robert Griffin III will return to the lineup.
Gruden said that starter Colt McCoy "has a chance" to play despite a strained neck and that the signal-caller looked good in work on Wednesday. RGIII got additional first-team reps at Wednesday's practice, but Gruden also noted that Kirk Cousins picked up extra reps as well. Gruden said that he would review how all the quarterbacks looked in practice and then evaluate who is ready to start.
Griffin has looked lost on the field at times this year, and a return to the starting lineup feels strange for all parties involved. While the front office might want to see Griffin on the field more for evaluation purposes, Gruden has not been particularly eager to play Griffin this year. The Washington Post reported that Gruden was "done" with Griffin, and it's hard to imagine both men returning to Washington next year.
McCoy is a free agent next year, while Cousins is under contract. Gruden might be more interested in evaluating them rather than Griffin.
