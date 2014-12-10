Around the NFL

Jay Gruden: Colt McCoy has chance to start over RGIII

Published: Dec 10, 2014 at 05:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Jay Gruden isn't ready to name a starting quarterback for this week's game against the New York Giants. But that is no guarantee that Robert Griffin III will return to the lineup.

Gruden said that starter Colt McCoy "has a chance" to play despite a strained neck and that the signal-caller looked good in work on Wednesday. RGIII got additional first-team reps at Wednesday's practice, but Gruden also noted that Kirk Cousins picked up extra reps as well. Gruden said that he would review how all the quarterbacks looked in practice and then evaluate who is ready to start.

Griffin has looked lost on the field at times this year, and a return to the starting lineup feels strange for all parties involved. While the front office might want to see Griffin on the field more for evaluation purposes, Gruden has not been particularly eager to play Griffin this year. The Washington Post reported that Gruden was "done" with Griffin, and it's hard to imagine both men returning to Washington next year.

McCoy is a free agent next year, while Cousins is under contract. Gruden might be more interested in evaluating them rather than Griffin.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the fallout of Cam Newton's car accident and debates how the Browns will look with Johnny Manziel at QB. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey 'of course' lobbying to shadow Ja'Marr Chase in Super Bowl LVI

﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ hasn't shadowed one receiver a ton this season. But if he has his way Sunday, the Rams corner will be matched up on Cincinnati star rookie wideout ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ often.
news

Von Miller, Rams aim to bring Aaron Donald title: 'Our whole friendship is about winning this Super Bowl'

The Los Angeles Rams organization is aiming to bring Aaron Donald the only thing missing in his trophy case, a Super Bowl ring.
news

Tom Brady on potential of returning: 'You never say never'

On Monday, Tom Brady briefly explained what was behind his decision to retire, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of emotion he received and ever so slightly left the door ajar for a possible return on the "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast.  
news

Odell Beckham: I was 'very close' to signing with Patriots, Saints before landing with Rams

Odell Beckham's decision to sign with the Rams paid off in a big way. The star receiver revealed Monday that he almost landed in another city other than L.A.
news

Sean McVay says Tyler Higbee (MCL) likely won't practice to start week, status for Super Bowl LVI TBD

Rams TE Tyler Higbee (MCL)﻿ remains sidelined heading into Super Bowl LVI. Coach Sean McVay provided an update on Higbee's condition on Monday.
news

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's contract expiring 

Eric Bieniemy's contract with the Chiefs is expiring, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Bieniemy could return to the Chiefs for a fifth season or he could become a "hot free-agent OC," Pelissero added
news

Saints hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach

The New Orleans Saints are hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 7

The Giants signed QB Davis Webb and punter ﻿Jamie Gillan﻿ to reserve/future contracts, reuniting them with head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Joe Burrow confident Bengals offensive line will rise to challenge against ferocious Rams pass rush

The key to beating the Bengals to this point hasn't been getting after Joe Burrow, even if it defies modern football logic. But that could change in Super Bowl LVI when Burrow's Bengals face a ferocious Rams defense.
news

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVI Opening Night

Super Bowl week has started. Hours before local Opening Night ceremonies, the Cincinnati Bengals took questions from the media on Monday, offering their thoughts on the big game and much more.
news

Packers expected to hire former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as special teams coach

The Packers entered the offseason needing massive upgrades to their disastrous special teams unit. To that end, Matt LaFleur made a splash hire with former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) on Super Bowl LVI: 'I'm not missing the biggest game of my life'

Cincinnati tight end ﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ is doing everything he can to play in Super Bowl LVI after suffering a knee injury in the AFC Championship Game. Speaking to the media Monday, the Bengals veteran said he'll be on the field Sunday if he has his way.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW