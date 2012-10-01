Jay Cutler, Tony Romo will determine Bears-Cowboys battle

The recently returned veteran officials will, no doubt, have some decisions to make Monday night regarding how much downfield contact to allow, because two large, physical cornerbacks (Dallas' Brandon Carr and Chicago's Charles Tillman) are set to face two larger, equally physical receivers (the Bears' Brandon Marshall and the Cowboys' Dez Bryant). Chicago general manager Phil Emery traded two third-round draft picks for Marshall in the offseason to bring a physical presence that the team has lacked. Jerry Jones, meanwhile, signed Carr to a fat deal so that he could take on receivers like Marshall on the outside. We'll see which investment pays off in this matchup. By the way, the other starting corners, Chicago's Tim Jennings and Dallas' Morris Claiborne, are no slouches, either. Jennings will attack whomever he's lined up against, despite his 5-foot-8, 185-pound frame (teams who run quick screens to his side do so at their own peril). Meanwhile, the rookie Claiborne is as sticky as it gets outside. As these tough, mano-a-mano battles rage, big plays are still likely to develop on the outside -- but whether they'll come courtesy of the offensive or defensive stars remains to be seen.