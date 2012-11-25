Jay Cutler sharp as Bears beat Vikings

CHICAGO -- Jay Cutler threw for 188 yards and a touchdown after missing a game because of a concussion, and the Chicago Bears broke it open early in a 28-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Tied with Green Bay for the NFC North lead and just a game ahead of Minnesota (6-5) coming in, the Bears (8-3) grabbed a 25-3 halftime lead with Cutler connecting on just about every pass. The defense held Adrian Peterson in check early on, although he did finish with 108 yards rushing. Chicago also came away with three more takeaways to increase its NFL-leading total to 30.
