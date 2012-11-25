Jay Cutler sharp as Bears beat Vikings

Published: Nov 25, 2012 at 08:23 AM

CHICAGO -- Jay Cutler threw for 188 yards and a touchdown after missing a game because of a concussion, and the Chicago Bears broke it open early in a 28-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Tied with Green Bay for the NFC North lead and just a game ahead of Minnesota (6-5) coming in, the Bears (8-3) grabbed a 25-3 halftime lead with Cutler connecting on just about every pass. The defense held Adrian Peterson in check early on, although he did finish with 108 yards rushing. Chicago also came away with three more takeaways to increase its NFL-leading total to 30.

But the Bears also lost Devin Hester and Matt Forte to injuries.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

