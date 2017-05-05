Jay Cutler's broadcasting move different than Romo's

If Romo wanted a job in the NFL right now, he'd have one. The Houston Texans were practically begging the Dallas Cowboys to dump Romo so he could become their missing Super Bowl piece. For as much confidence as John Elway hyped on Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, if Romo were fully committed he might have landed in Denver. Heck, Jerry Jones would have loved for Romo to be a backup if the veteran were willing.