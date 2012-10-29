Jay Cutler of Chicago Bears is GMC Moment of the Week

The NFC North leading Chicago Bears found themselves down 19-7 in the fourth quarter to the Carolina Panthers. The Bears started to show the sort of moxie that has earned the team its best start since the Super Bowl run in 2006. After Cutler hit TE Kellen Davis for a score, CB Tim Jennings came up with a pick six to cut the Panthers' lead to 20-19. Following the Panthers taking a three-point lead late, Cutler drove the Bears into position for K Robbie Gould's game winning field goal.