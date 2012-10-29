Jay Cutler of Chicago Bears is GMC Moment of the Week

Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler led two fourth-quarter scoring drives to edge the Carolina Panthers 23-22. His effort earned him the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on October 25-29, the NFL announced today. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
Cutler leads fourth-quarter comeback was selected from among three moments by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other two moments were Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck's late surge lifts Colts past Titans and Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford steers Lions to last-minute win.
After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner and enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl XLVII on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears
Cutler leads fourth-quarter comeback: The NFC North-leading Chicago Bears found themselves down 19-7 in the fourth quarter to the Carolina Panthers. The Bears started to show the sort of moxie that has earned the team its best start since its Super Bowl run in 2006. After QB Jay Cutler hit TE Kellen Davis for a score, CB Tim Jennings came up with a pick six to the cut the Panthers' lead to 20-19. Following the Panthers taking a three-point lead late, Cutler drove the Bears into position for K Robbie Gould's game-winning field goal.
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
Stafford steers Lions to last-minute win: The Detroit Lions have trailed at halftime in each of their seven games this season and they got all they could handle from the Seattle Seahawks, who were up 24-21 midway through the fourth quarter. However, QB Matthew Stafford led a 16-play possession, which was kept alive with two third-down conversion passes and was capped off by WR Titus Young's game-winning touchdown catch.
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
Luck's late surge lifts Colts past Titans: QB Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts had a tough first half against the divisional foe Tennessee Titans. Facing a 13-6 deficit in the fourth quarter, Luck started to find his groove and led the Colts on two 80-yard touchdown drives. The first one was capped by a RB Delone Carter 1-yard touchdown run that tied the game and forced overtime. The second scoring drive gave the Colts a big road win in exciting fashion. Rookie RB Vick Ballard took a Luck screen pass and crossed the goal line through the air for the decisive score.