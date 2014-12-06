Around the NFL

Jay Cutler not in danger of losing Bears' starting QB job

Published: Dec 06, 2014 at 04:05 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

A year after earning a reputation as the quarterback whisperer, Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman is coming under fire for his team's lack of offense.

While Jay Cutler is on pace for career highs in completion percentage, passer rating and touchdowns, the passing game has been stilted in the second half of the season, unable to move the chains until the game is out of hand.

With Cutler leading the NFL in turnovers (21) and ranked 30th among 34 qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage (49.5) on throws of more than 5 yards, Trestman is beginning to be asked if backup Jimmy Clausenmight be a better option.

"Jay is our quarterback," Trestman said Friday, via ESPN.com. "If he's available to play, he's going to play. Jimmy is continuing to work in the offense, and he practices. We certainly like having him on our football team, but as we get ready for New Orleans next week, Jay will get the reps and he'll be playing."

We can't blame local scribes for asking about Cutler's job security, but Clausen is not a realistic alternative. The former Notre Dame star hasn't started a game since 2010, when he authored one of the least effective rookie seasons in NFL history.

Signed to a seven-year, $126 million contract last January, Cutler is collecting $54 million in guarantees.

In other words, Trestman's hands are tied. Bears fans have already written off the 2014 season, holding on to slim hopes that Cutler finds an epiphany next season.

