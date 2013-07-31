Jay Cutler, Matt Forte should flourish in Marc Trestman's offense

I expect to see Cutler operating an aerial attack built exclusively on three- and five-step drops, with short and intermediate routes on the perimeter. He will throw a number of slants and stick routes to take advantage of the size of his top receivers (Brandon Marshall is listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Alshon Jeffery checks in at 6-3, 216 and Martellus Bennett stands an imposing 6-6, 255). Additionally, Cutler will be asked to throw more crossing routes designed to get the ball to his playmakers on the move while also giving him an effective counter to the blitzes opponents favor against the Bears. These routes, which are staples of the West Coast offense, are also ideally suited for a strong-armed thrower with a quick release like Cutler. Just look at how well it worked in the video clip above.