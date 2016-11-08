Jay Cutler, Kapri Bibbs lead Week 10 spot starts

You can question the move all you want, but if Bibbs is indeed going to approach or pass a 50 percent share of the touches in this backfield, he is squarely on our radars. The Broncos travel to the Superdome where not only do the Saints put up points in bunches, they bring their opponents out of their shell, as well. New Orleans gives up 95.3 rushing yards per game on the season, but have been especially roasted through the air of late. The Saints allowed a league-high 235 receiving yards to running backs over the last month. Don't forget that it was a 69-yard can and run for a touchdown that got Bibbs into position to take this job in the first place.