Jay Cutler in concussion protocol after loss to Bucs

The Dolphins' starting quarterback exited Miami's 30-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at halftime and is in the concussion protocol.
Moore replaced Cutler to start the third quarter but did not do enough under center to lead Miami to a comeback win over the Bucs.
Cutler was 6-of-12 passing for 83 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions before leaving the game. The quarterback also missed a game earlier this season due to a ribs injury.
Moore completed 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown after replacing Cutler.