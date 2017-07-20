Jay Cutler expected to call Bears' opener vs. Falcons

It makes sense for FOX to ease Cutler into the season with a team he knows intricately. If the enigmatic quarterback is willing to be open and honest on TV -- unlike some ex-players who are skittish to start their media careers -- Cutler could provide refreshing insight. Given that Cutler's relationship with many fans in Chicago wasn't great during his eight-year run, his comments about his old team will be interesting, if he's willing to share them.