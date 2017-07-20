Around the NFL

Jay Cutler expected to call Bears' opener vs. Falcons

Published: Jul 20, 2017
FOX is starting off quarterback-turned-TV analyst Jay Cutler with a familiar team to open the NFL season.

Cutler's booth mate Charles Davis said this week that FOX is planning to assign himself, Cutler, and Kevin Burkhardt to the Bears-Falcons Week 1 tilt, in Chicago on Sept. 10.

We already knew that Cutler's first preseason game would be the Bears-Titans tussle.

Cutler played 11 seasons in the NFL, the last of which he quarterbacked the Bears.

It makes sense for FOX to ease Cutler into the season with a team he knows intricately. If the enigmatic quarterback is willing to be open and honest on TV -- unlike some ex-players who are skittish to start their media careers -- Cutler could provide refreshing insight. Given that Cutler's relationship with many fans in Chicago wasn't great during his eight-year run, his comments about his old team will be interesting, if he's willing to share them.

