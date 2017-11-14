Jay Cutler confident of Dolphins rebound despite loss

"Adam said it really well in the locker room, that's three weeks out of 16," quarterback Jay Cutler said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. "There's a lot of football left. The pieces are in that locker room. I truly believe that. I have been around a lot of good teams, there [are] a lot of good guys in there, a lot of talent. And there's really good coaches. So we just have to get back to work. That's the only thing we can do. We can't fold up shop because there's a lot of football left to play and anything can happen."