Around the NFL

Jay Cutler (concussion) out for Dolphins vs. Patriots

Published: Nov 24, 2017 at 07:23 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Miami Dolphins are swimming into Foxborough with Matt Moore under center.

Their starting quarterback, Jay Cutler, is still in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's intradivisional contest with the New England Patriots.

Moore has played in three games this season, totaling 646 passing yards, three TDs and three INTs. In his lone start, Miami lost 40-0 to Baltimore on Thursday Night Football, and Moore threw two picks.

Moore filled in for Ryan Tannehill last season when the Dolphins finished the season with a Week 17 loss to the Patriots. Moore finished with 205 yards, two TDs and an interception.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Broncos DE Frank Clark believes Denver has type of team to 'turn it around in a heartbeat'

Frank Clark's recent signing with the Broncos takes him from the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs to the basement dwellers of the AFC West, but he believes Denver has all the pieces it needs to flip the script.

news

RB Latavius Murray excited to join competitive Bills squad: 'The only goal is to go out here and compete for a championship'

After nine years with five NFL teams, Latavius Murray will finally be playing at home in 2023, and the veteran running back is excited to be a play a part in the Buffalo Bills' journey as the team tries to win the franchise's first Super Bowl.

news

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton flattered other teams might want him, but Denver 'is home'

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks it's "flattering" that other teams have sought him out in a trade, but he believes Denver is home and looks forward to a rebound year.

news

RB Miles Sanders ready for 'more opportunities' to help Panthers after Super Bowl disappointment

Panthers running back Miles Sanders is ready to take on a three-down workload after disappointing usage in his final game as a Philadelphia Eagle.

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill believes he could become NFL's first 2,000-yard wide receiver

After having an All-Pro season in his first year with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's 1,964 receiving yards record in 2023.

news

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne feels he 'didn't give the team my best effort' in 2022

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne spoke to the media Friday and took personal responsibility for his lackluster 2022 season, saying that he "didn't give the team my best effort," but feels like he's seeing growth from himself and his teammates after the rough season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson says he's 'very appreciative' of Aaron Rodgers: 'I am learning a lot of football'

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since New York traded for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

news

Vikings officially release four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings officially released running back Dalvin Cook on Friday after failing to find a trade partner over the offseason.

news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft confident New England can compete in 'most difficult division in the NFL'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is optimistic his club can compete in the rugged AFC East after three consecutive years finishing out of first place.

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots next week

The DeAndre Hopkins tour has added a new destination to the circuit. Hopkins is set to visit the New England Patriots next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More