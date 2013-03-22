Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears equipped to run read-option offense

Now, those numbers will not place him among the NFL's top rushers, but they suggest he could be a viable threat. While Trestman is not considering transforming Cutler into a primary ball carrier, he would like to keep defenders honest on the perimeter. Cutler rushed for more than 1,200 yards in four seasons at Vanderbilt and was a two-way starter (quarterback and safety) in high school who returned six kicks, a fumble and an interception for touchdowns. Therefore, he is a capable athlete with the necessary toughness and courage to handle some of the punishment that comes along with executing a handful of read-option plays each week. If Cutler is able to average at least four yards per attempt (he averaged 5.7 per carry in 2012), it will alter the way the defense defends the Bears and lead to big gains for the offense.