Jay Cutler, Andy Dalton illustrate QB dilemma facing teams today

3) Dolphin players aren't the only ones rallying to Richie Incognito's defense. The next phase of the Richie Incognito/Jonathan Martin story will come with NFL investigators interviewing team officials and trying to get to the bottom of what the coaches and staff knew about the dynamic between the two star-crossed players. And I'd expect those guys to largely back up what Incognito has said. An interesting point was raised to me recently. When head coach Joe Philbin arrived last year, he made building the right locker room mix a priority, which sounds strange now but was the absolute truth then. That's why Miami traded Brandon Marshall. That's why Vontae Davis is gone. If the coaches thought Incognito was a cancer, it stands to reason he'd have been jettisoned, too. And while it's hard to capture everyone's individual emotions on such a complex issue, it remains clear that most inside the building have Incognito's back, and many still believe the Bryant McKinnie trade, not the cafeteria incident, was the real trigger. Now, Martin is the only person who knows the full truth on that, and you could argue that the Dolphins' assessment of Incognito represents a failure in reading a player, but how people feel is how people feel. "The players here (were always) a lot more upset and mad at Martin than Richie," one Dolphins staffer said. "They're pissed Richie's gone. And they blame Martin for it."