Jay Cutler, Alshon Jeffery limited in Bears practice

Published: Sep 30, 2015 at 07:27 AM
Marc Sessler

The down-and-out Chicago Bears saw a pair of offensive starters return to the field on Wednesday.

Quarterback Jay Cutler and wideout Alshon Jeffery both practiced on a limited basis after missing time with hamstring injuries, per Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Cutler was sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Seahawks after tweaking his hamstring in a Week 2 meeting with the Cardinals. Calf and hamstring issues have kept Jeffery out of the lineup all season.

Activating the pair on Sunday against the Raiders would alter how we see the Bears, a winless squad that looked completely lifeless on offense in Seattle. Backup passer Jimmy Clausen will do that to a team, but the problems centered more around a game plan that avoided any attempt at challenging the Legion of Boom.

Cutler won't change the scenery much, but with Jeffery and running back Matt Forte along for the ride, the Bears are less of a lock to violently spiral toward the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's draft. Stay tuned.

