Jay Cutler, Alshon Jeffery limited in Bears practice

Quarterback Jay Cutler and wideout Alshon Jeffery both practiced on a limited basis after missing time with hamstring injuries, per Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Activating the pair on Sunday against the Raiders would alter how we see the Bears, a winless squad that looked completely lifeless on offense in Seattle. Backup passer Jimmy Clausen will do that to a team, but the problems centered more around a game plan that avoided any attempt at challenging the Legion of Boom.
Cutler won't change the scenery much, but with Jeffery and running back Matt Forte along for the ride, the Bears are less of a lock to violently spiral toward the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's draft. Stay tuned.